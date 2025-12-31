Dvorak scored an empty-net goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Dvorak had the second of the Flyers' empty-netters to fend off the Canucks' late push. The 29-year-old center has scored twice over his last four games, and he's up to nine goals and 25 points over 37 outings this season. He's added 70 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-8 rating while primarily playing in a top-six role. Dvorak's offense is on a career-best pace, and he's doing that with inconsistent and limited power-play time.