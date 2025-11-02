Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Four points in last four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dvorak scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.
Dvorak got the Flyers on the board fast with a snap shot from the left circle at 1:09 of the first frame. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games after delivering just one assist in his first seven contests.
