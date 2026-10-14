Dvorak notched a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Seattle.

Dvorak now has a goal in back-to-back games, but they're his first two snipes of the season. He has one assist to add to the mix in eight games. Dvorak needs to fire more pucks at the net -- he has recorded just nine this season (22.2 percent), which is light even for a playmaker like him. Last year, he ripped 151. Dvorak is skating on the Flyers top line, but he's far better suited in the middle six, excelling as a shutdown pivot on line three. So far, his magic chemistry with Trevor Zegras from last season has dried up, and the Flyers have set an all-time low with eight losses to start the season. Bench him or cast him aside. He'll hang like an anchor around your neck.