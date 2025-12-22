Dvorak (lower body) will be in the lineup versus Vancouver on Monday, Siobhan Nolan of The Hockey News reports.

Dvorak will return after just one game on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. The 29-year-old forward has scored only one goal in his last 15 outings, but has chipped in nine helpers over that stretch. Playing on the first line with Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny should set Dvorak up to continue producing offensively.