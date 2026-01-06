Dvorak inked a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension with the Flyers on Monday.

Dvorak signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in July, but he quickly proved his worth to his new team by gelling well with Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny on the top line. The 29-year-old Dvorak has generated nine goals, 16 helpers, 75 shots and a plus-8 rating through 39 appearances in 2025-26. The 2014 second-round pick's new contract will run through the 2030-31 campaign.