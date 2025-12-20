default-cbs-image
Dvorak (lower body) will miss Saturday's clash versus the Rangers.

Dvorak has moved to the top line and has been a force offensively of late, scoring once and adding six assists in his last seven games. He has seven goals and 23 points in 33 games this season, all at even strength. Dvorak could return as early as Monday against Vancouver.

