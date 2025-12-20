Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Not available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dvorak (lower body) will miss Saturday's clash versus the Rangers.
Dvorak has moved to the top line and has been a force offensively of late, scoring once and adding six assists in his last seven games. He has seven goals and 23 points in 33 games this season, all at even strength. Dvorak could return as early as Monday against Vancouver.
More News
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Stays hot in OT loss•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Scores again Saturday•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Rings up three points•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Three assists in last two games•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Four points in last four games•