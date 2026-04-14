Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dvorak (undisclosed) is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Canadiens, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.
Dvorak was not announced as out when the Flyers provided their lineup update earlier in the day, so the decision may have been made later. It is likely he is resting, but it's possible he is managing a minor injury. He has 12 points over his last 13 games and should be considered probably for Game 1 of the playoffs.
More News
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Achieves first 50-point season•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Two points in OT win•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Keeps rolling Thursday•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Career season continues•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Expected to play Saturday•