Dvorak notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Dvorak has leaned into playmaking lately with a goal and five helpers over his last seven contests. He has earned a power-play assist in each of his last two games as well. The 30-year-old center has produced three goals, seven assists, 27 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances. Dvorak's offense doesn't match his top-line role, but he still does enough to be a viable depth option in some fantasy formats.