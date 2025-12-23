Dvorak scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The Flyers spread the ice time around in this one, with Dvorak seeing 16:00 from the top line. The center was coming back from a one-game absence due to a lower-body issue. He's now at eight goals, 24 points, 60 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 34 appearances. Dvorak is on pace to top the 40-point mark for the first time in his career, and with a fairly reasonable 13.3 shooting percentage so far, regression shouldn't be too significant if it happens at all.