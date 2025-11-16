Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Scores again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dvorak scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.
Dvorak has three goals and four helpers over his last five games. The rest of the Flyers failed to keep up Saturday, as Dvorak's tally was their only goal, breaking up Jake Oettinger's shutout bid midway through the third period. For the season, Dvorak is at six goals, 13 points, 33 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 18 appearances. The 29-year-old's offense is unlikely to stay at this level, but he's worth considering in most fantasy formats as long as he's putting up points.
More News
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Rings up three points•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Three assists in last two games•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Four points in last four games•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Two points double season total•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Lights lamp with empty-netter•
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Inks one-year deal•