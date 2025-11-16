Dvorak scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Dvorak has three goals and four helpers over his last five games. The rest of the Flyers failed to keep up Saturday, as Dvorak's tally was their only goal, breaking up Jake Oettinger's shutout bid midway through the third period. For the season, Dvorak is at six goals, 13 points, 33 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 18 appearances. The 29-year-old's offense is unlikely to stay at this level, but he's worth considering in most fantasy formats as long as he's putting up points.