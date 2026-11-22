Dvorak scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Dvorak opened the scoring midway through the first period, redirecting a shot from Cam York past Jacob Fowler. It was his fifth goal of the season and his first against Montreal since departing the organization after the 2024-25 season. The veteran center remains a useful depth contributor for Philadelphia, but his modest scoring output and limited involvement with the man advantage make him more appealing in deeper fantasy formats. He still has 15 points in 26 games, though.