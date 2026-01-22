Dvorak recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Dvorak snapped a four-game pointless skid with a three-point effort, and this was his first multi-point outing since Dec. 11, when he recorded two assists in a loss to the Golden Knights. Dvorak is on the verge of posting career-best numbers in his first year with the Flyers. He's up to 33 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 48 games, and his previous career-best mark was 38 points in the 2019-20 campaign.