Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Stays hot in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dvorak picked up two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
It's the second straight multi-point performance for Dvorak, who's skating on the top line at even strength for the Flyers and is on pace for a career-best campaign. The 29-year-old center has never reached 40 points in an NHL season, but over the last 16 games he's delivered a surprising four goals and 15 points.
