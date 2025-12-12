Dvorak picked up two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

It's the second straight multi-point performance for Dvorak, who's skating on the top line at even strength for the Flyers and is on pace for a career-best campaign. The 29-year-old center has never reached 40 points in an NHL season, but over the last 16 games he's delivered a surprising four goals and 15 points.