Dvorak scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Dvorak snapped a seven-game goal drought with this effort, which was also his first multi-point game of the season. The 30-year-old center has maintained a top-six role throughout the campaign, but he hasn't come close to matching his success on offense from last year. Dvorak has three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, 17 hits, 11 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 16 appearances.