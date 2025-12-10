Dvorak scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The 29-year-old got the Flyers on the board late in the first period, jumping on a bouncing puck at center ice and turning on the jets before deking around Alex Nedeljkovic. It was Dvorak's first multi-point performance since Nov. 14, but he's been a surprisingly steady contributor for the Flyers this season and has yet to go more than two straight games without getting onto the scoresheet. Through 28 contests to begin the campaign, Dvorak's delivered seven goals and 19 points, putting him on pace to shatter his previous career high of 38 points (18 goals and 20 assists), set over 70 regular-season games with Arizona back in 2019-20.