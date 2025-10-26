Dvorak had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Dvorak doubled his scoring output to two goals and two assists in eight contests this season. He is shooting a bit more this season -- he's on pace to deliver more than 140 shots, which would be the most he's had since 2017-18 in Arizona. Dvorak is a sturdy on-ice contributor, but that doesn't make him fantasy worthy. His best season came in 2019-20 (18 goals, 20 assists), and at 29 years of age, Dvorak isn't likely to see his offense increase significantly.