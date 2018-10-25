Flyers' Christian Folin: Back in lineup
Folin has one assist, six shots, a plus-2 rating, four PIM, eight blocks and 11 hits in five games this season.
The good news is Folin is back in the lineup after missing a few games as a healthy scratch. But since recording an assist in his return, Folin has gone pointless in the last three games. The 27-year-old is only useful in leagues with hits and blocks as categories, and even then, Folin is a fringe fantasy asset because he could head back to the press box at any time.
More News
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Sits as healthy scratch versus Senators•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Acquired by Philadelphia for one year•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Defensive-minded campaign•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Bags three assists•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Back in action•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Will return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.