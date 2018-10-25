Folin has one assist, six shots, a plus-2 rating, four PIM, eight blocks and 11 hits in five games this season.

The good news is Folin is back in the lineup after missing a few games as a healthy scratch. But since recording an assist in his return, Folin has gone pointless in the last three games. The 27-year-old is only useful in leagues with hits and blocks as categories, and even then, Folin is a fringe fantasy asset because he could head back to the press box at any time.