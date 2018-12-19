Flyers' Christian Folin: Continues to sit
Folin continues to be a healthy scratch, as he hasn't played in the last nine games.
It's only been one game, but a coaching change for the Flyers hasn't helped get Folin into the lineup either. It's almost been a month since he's dressed. He's actually contributed a plus-7 rating in 17 games, but other than that, he's fantasy irrelevant. He has no goals and one assist this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Holds no fantasy value•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Still not producing much•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Playing but not producing•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Will play Saturday•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Back in lineup•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Sits as healthy scratch versus Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...