Folin continues to be a healthy scratch, as he hasn't played in the last nine games.

It's only been one game, but a coaching change for the Flyers hasn't helped get Folin into the lineup either. It's almost been a month since he's dressed. He's actually contributed a plus-7 rating in 17 games, but other than that, he's fantasy irrelevant. He has no goals and one assist this season.

