Folin remains a healthy scratch, as he hasn't played in the last four games.

The Flyers haven't played much lately, so Folin actually hasn't dressed since two days after Thanksgiving. Prior to getting a press box seat, Folin hadn't scored in 15 straight games and posted a minus-2 rating in the last four contests. Even when in the lineup, Folin has virtually no fantasy value. His value is obviously nothing if he doesn't play.

