Flyers' Christian Folin: Playing but not producing
Folin has one assist with a plus-4 rating and eight shots on goal in nine games this season.
The 27-year-old defenseman has been in the lineup the last four games, but he doesn't have a point and has only two shots during that time. Folin has gone pointless in his last seven games. He has no fantasy value even in the deepest of leagues.
