Folin has played six games this month, posting zero points and a minus-3 rating.

The 27-year-old sat as a healthy scratch in 16 straight games from the end of November until New Year's Day, but he has received some playing time in January. However, he's been unable to take advantage of the opportunity, only posting statistics in the blocks and hits categories. Apparently the Flyers are turning elsewhere again, as Folin has been back in the press box the last two games. Don't be surprised if he doesn't play again for awhile.