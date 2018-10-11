Flyers' Christian Folin: Sits as healthy scratch versus Senators
Folin was a healthy scratch in the 7-4 victory against the Senators on Wednesday night.
The 27-year-old has played one of the Flyers' first four games and hasn't landed on the scoring sheet. However, he did record three shots on goal and two PIM. Still, it's hard to see when Folin might get back on the ice. He may be a regular healthy scratch until there is an injury on the Flyers blue line.
More News
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Acquired by Philadelphia for one year•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Defensive-minded campaign•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Bags three assists•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Back in action•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Will return Saturday•
-
Kings' Christian Folin: Making progress in recovery•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...