Folin was a healthy scratch in the 7-4 victory against the Senators on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old has played one of the Flyers' first four games and hasn't landed on the scoring sheet. However, he did record three shots on goal and two PIM. Still, it's hard to see when Folin might get back on the ice. He may be a regular healthy scratch until there is an injury on the Flyers blue line.