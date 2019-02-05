Flyers' Christian Folin: Sitting in press box
Folin has been a healthy scratch each of the last two games, which were both victories for the Flyers.
Philadelphia is on an eight-game winning streak, and while Folin has played in three of those contests, he has sat in the press box for the last two. Folin has gone long droughts without playing, and he has just two points -- both assists -- in 26 games this season. Only one of those assists have come in the last 24 contests. If he cracks the lineup again, Folin is only useful in the blocks and hits categories.
More News
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Playing more this month•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Still sitting as healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Continues to sit•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Holds no fantasy value•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Still not producing much•
-
Flyers' Christian Folin: Playing but not producing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...