Folin has been a healthy scratch each of the last two games, which were both victories for the Flyers.

Philadelphia is on an eight-game winning streak, and while Folin has played in three of those contests, he has sat in the press box for the last two. Folin has gone long droughts without playing, and he has just two points -- both assists -- in 26 games this season. Only one of those assists have come in the last 24 contests. If he cracks the lineup again, Folin is only useful in the blocks and hits categories.