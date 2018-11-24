Flyers' Christian Folin: Still not producing much
Folin has six shots on goal, a plus-1 rating, 10 hits and nine blocks in the last five games.
Although that shot total in the small sample size is above his average, he's still not producing much for fantasy owners. Folin has just one assist in 16 games. He's completely unusable in leagues that don't feature hits and blocks.
