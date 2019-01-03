Flyers' Christian Folin: Still sitting as healthy scratch
Folin hasn't played since Nov. 24, as he's been a healthy scratch in each of the last 16 games.
A quarter of the season has nearly passed since the last time Folin played in a game. Over his last five games, he actually posted seven shots on goal. He also owns a plus-7 rating this season, but he has only one point, an assist, in 17 games. He's barely useful when he's playing, so with this extended time in the press box, Folin isn't worth monitoring in any fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...