Folin hasn't played since Nov. 24, as he's been a healthy scratch in each of the last 16 games.

A quarter of the season has nearly passed since the last time Folin played in a game. Over his last five games, he actually posted seven shots on goal. He also owns a plus-7 rating this season, but he has only one point, an assist, in 17 games. He's barely useful when he's playing, so with this extended time in the press box, Folin isn't worth monitoring in any fantasy leagues.