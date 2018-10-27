Flyers' Christian Folin: Will play Saturday
Folin will dress for Saturday's home game against the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Coming off a one-game stint in the press box, Folin will replace Andrew MacDonald on the blueline for Saturday's contest. On the season, the Swedish blueliner has an assist and carries a plus-2 rating in five games.
