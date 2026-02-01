Kyrou scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Lehigh Valley's 5-3 win over Bridgeport on Saturday.

Kyrou has earned 22 points over 33 contests with the Phantoms since he was flipped in a minor-league trade with Texas in October. He's one point shy of matching his rookie-year total, which he earned in 57 regular-season games in 2023-24 with Texas. Kyrou hasn't gotten an NHL look yet, but the Flyers could give him a chance later in the season.