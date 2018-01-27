Flyers' Claude Giroux: Already has 57 points

Giroux has 14 goals and 43 assists in 49 games. That includes 23 points with the extra man.

Giroux is having a tremendous season which some might consider a return to form for him. The 30-year-old only had 14 goals and 58 points in 82 games last year. He already has 57 this season, and he's sure to add to that total. The Canadian forward might hit the 70-point threshold for the first time since the 2014-15 season.