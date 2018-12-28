Flyers' Claude Giroux: Among 15 best scorers in NHL
Giroux led the Flyers with a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Lightning on Thursday night.
The game was a back-and-forth offensive show -- neither goalie got much help. The points got Giroux back on the scoresheet after he was held off in the last game before Christmas. His 44 points in 36 games put him in the NHL's top-15 scorers.
