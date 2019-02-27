Flyers' Claude Giroux: Another multi-point effort

Giroux scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

While his production wasn't as dramatic as it was against the Pens on Saturday, Giroux still recorded his second straight two-point performance. He's now one goal shy of his seventh career 20-goal campaign, and with 65 points through 63 games he's on pace for his fourth 80-point season.

More News
Our Latest Stories