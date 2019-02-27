Flyers' Claude Giroux: Another multi-point effort
Giroux scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
While his production wasn't as dramatic as it was against the Pens on Saturday, Giroux still recorded his second straight two-point performance. He's now one goal shy of his seventh career 20-goal campaign, and with 65 points through 63 games he's on pace for his fourth 80-point season.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Records shocking game-winner•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Contributes in road win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sets up both goals in defeat•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Power-play prowess on display•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Ends scoring drought•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Snags pair of helpers in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...