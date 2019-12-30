Flyers' Claude Giroux: Assists in three straight outings
Giroux recorded an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.
Giroux picked up the secondary helper on Sean Couturier's first-period goal. The 31-year-old forward has assists in each of his last three games, which puts him at 27 points and a plus-8 rating through 39 contests. Giroux has added 122 shots on goal and 22 PIM this year in a top-line role.
