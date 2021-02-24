Giroux (not injury related) will play Wednesday against the Rangers, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Giroux practiced Tuesday after being removed from the league's COVID-19 protocols, and he evidently showed enough to convince coach Alain Vigneault to plug him back into the lineup. The veteran forward had a 328-game iron man streak ended by his stint in the COVID-19 protocols, so he'll be eager to make up for lost time and add to his season total of 11 points through 13 games played.