Flyers' Claude Giroux: Bags trio of helpers in win

Giroux tallied three assists Friday in a 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Friday's performance gives Giroux 20 helpers on the year, to go along with eight goals. The Flyers' winger has notched 15 points in November and has played exceptionally well in the season's second month. Finally, it's worth noting the 30-year-old is coming off a career-high in assists last season with 68. Right now, Giroux is producing helpers at a similar rate.