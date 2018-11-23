Flyers' Claude Giroux: Bags trio of helpers in win
Giroux tallied three assists Friday in a 4-0 win over the Rangers.
Friday's performance gives Giroux 20 helpers on the year, to go along with eight goals. The Flyers' winger has notched 15 points in November and has played exceptionally well in the season's second month. Finally, it's worth noting the 30-year-old is coming off a career-high in assists last season with 68. Right now, Giroux is producing helpers at a similar rate.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Milestone afternoon for slick forward•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Nears 20 points•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: More points than games played•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Helps on first two goals•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Averaging more than a point per game•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies two helpers in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...