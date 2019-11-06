Flyers' Claude Giroux: Catching fire

Giroux scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

That's now back-to-back two-point performances for the 31-year-old. Giroux has a bit of a slow start to the year, but he now has four goals and 10 points in the last 10 games as he looks to post his third straight season with at least 85 points.

