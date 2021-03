Giroux scored a goal on four shots and added an assist Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Giroux set up Oskar Lindblom's goal 2:26 into the second period to break a scoreless tie, then he pushed the lead to 2-0 just under eight minutes later with a deflection tally in front of the net. It was Giroux's second two-point performance in the last three tilts, giving the 33-year-old 23 points in 26 games on the year.