Flyers' Claude Giroux: Collects two more points in win
Giroux recorded a goal, an assist and three shots on net during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Toronto.
This was Giroux's third consecutive multi-point showing and his fifth through his past eight games. The cerebral scorer is in the midst of a bounce-back campaign with 13 goals and 34 points through 30 contests, and he should be locked into lineups while scorching hot. It's definitely important to note that Giroux's 22.8 shooting percentage is unsustainable, so without an uptick in shots, the goals won't continue to pile up as frequently.
