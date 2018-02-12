Flyers' Claude Giroux: Collects two points

Giroux scored a goal and chipped in an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over Vegas.

The beat goes on for the rejuvenated star center-turned-winger, who's now up to a whopping 64 points in 56 games this year. That's an 82-game pace of 94 points, which -- should he be able to sustain it -- would amount to one better than Giroux's career-high 93 set in 2011-12.