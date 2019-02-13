Flyers' Claude Giroux: Contributes in road win
Giroux recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win against Minnesota.
Each of Giroux's points came at crucial moments of the game. He assisted on Sean Couturier's goal, which tied the game at 3-3, and later scored to bring the contest to 4-4 in the third period. Giroux now has nine points over his last seven outings, giving him a total of 61 points in 57 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sets up both goals in defeat•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Power-play prowess on display•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Ends scoring drought•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Snags pair of helpers in win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Gathers first points of 2019•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Among 15 best scorers in NHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...