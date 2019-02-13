Flyers' Claude Giroux: Contributes in road win

Giroux recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win against Minnesota.

Each of Giroux's points came at crucial moments of the game. He assisted on Sean Couturier's goal, which tied the game at 3-3, and later scored to bring the contest to 4-4 in the third period. Giroux now has nine points over his last seven outings, giving him a total of 61 points in 57 games this season.