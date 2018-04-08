Flyers' Claude Giroux: Cruises past 100-point mark in finale

Giroux scored three goals during Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

This was a fitting conclusion to Giroux's regular season, as he'd already posted career-best offensive numbers and now has his first 100-point showing. The move to the wing worked wonders for the veteran, and the chemistry he shared with linemate Sean Couturier was a significant offensive boost for them both. Giroux enters the postseason with four consecutive multi-point showings.