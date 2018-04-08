Flyers' Claude Giroux: Cruises past 100-point mark in finale
Giroux scored three goals during Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.
This was a fitting conclusion to Giroux's regular season, as he'd already posted career-best offensive numbers and now has his first 100-point showing. The move to the wing worked wonders for the veteran, and the chemistry he shared with linemate Sean Couturier was a significant offensive boost for them both. Giroux enters the postseason with four consecutive multi-point showings.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Stays hot in loss to Isles•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads way in win over Bruins•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Dishes three more assists to crack 90 points•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sets up three goals in shootout loss•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Riding six-game, seven-point streak•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Stays white-hot•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...