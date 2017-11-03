Flyers' Claude Giroux: Delivers multi-point effort
Giroux netted his seventh goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Blues.
Giroux set up Brandon Manning's opening goal before sealing the game with an empty-netter in the final minute. The captain is having a fantastic start to the season, racking up seven points and 16 points through 14 contests. The top line consisting of Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek has been dominant, so make sure you keep the resurgent Giroux rolling.
