Flyers' Claude Giroux: Delivers two apples on man advantage
Giroux set up defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere twice on the man advantage in Monday's 3-1 preseason win over the Islanders.
Giroux sailed to a career-high 34 goals and 68 assists over a full season in 2017-18. He's an elite center who hasn't missed a game since the 2015-16 campaign.
