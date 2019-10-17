Flyers' Claude Giroux: Dishes pair of assists in loss
Giroux had two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
It was the first multi-point effort of the season for the longtime Philly star, who has three points in five games but is still seeking his first goal of the year. The 31-year-old racked up a combined 187 points over the last two seasons, so it's just a matter of time before he starts producing again.
