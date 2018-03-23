Flyers' Claude Giroux: Dishes three more assists to crack 90 points

Giroux dished out a trio of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 win over the rival Rangers.

Giroux's done his best to throw his hat into the ring for the Art Ross Trophy by accruing six assists over the past two games, bringing his point total to 90 through 75 appearances. His 2011-12 career high of 93 points is certainly within striking distance, and Giroux's distribution of 28 goals and 65 helpers in that campaign bears a striking resemblance to the 26 and 64 he's accrued this time around.