Flyers' Claude Giroux: Dishes three more assists to crack 90 points
Giroux dished out a trio of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 win over the rival Rangers.
Giroux's done his best to throw his hat into the ring for the Art Ross Trophy by accruing six assists over the past two games, bringing his point total to 90 through 75 appearances. His 2011-12 career high of 93 points is certainly within striking distance, and Giroux's distribution of 28 goals and 65 helpers in that campaign bears a striking resemblance to the 26 and 64 he's accrued this time around.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sets up three goals in shootout loss•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Riding six-game, seven-point streak•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Stays white-hot•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Riding four-game, eight-point streak•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads way in win over Columbus•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Unlocks milestone for goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...