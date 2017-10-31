Flyers' Claude Giroux: Driving force behind rally
Giroux collected two primary assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Monday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Coyotes.
His pair of apples were paramount to helping the Flyers stage a comeback and force bonus hockey, and now Giroux has treated his fantasy owners to 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 12 games. There's only been three games for which the dynamic point-packing veteran's been held off the scoresheet entirely, so continue rolling him out there with confidence.
