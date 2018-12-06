Flyers' Claude Giroux: Elite in assists again

Giroux has nine goals and 30 points, including eight power-play points, in 25 games this season.

He's ranked only 17th in the NHL in assists, but Giroux is actually on pace for 68 helpers again, which led the league in 2017-18. Some players ahead of him on the assist list probably won't be able to continue their pace, but Giroux probably can. He's producing helpers at both even strength and on the power play. The Flyers captain also owns a 11.4 shooting percentage, which is right on par with his career norm.