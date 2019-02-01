Flyers' Claude Giroux: Ends scoring drought

Giroux scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 road win over the Bruins.

Giroux's goal Thursday was his first since Jan. 8 and his 15th of the season. It seems unlikely that the Ontario native will match his career-high mark in goals (34) from last season. Giroux was on a quick pace in assists earlier in January, earning five assists over a four-game stretch. The 31-year-old center is still getting plenty of time on the ice as he's receiving an average of 21:30 of ice time per game and 3:23 of power-play ice time.