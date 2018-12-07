Flyers' Claude Giroux: Exceeding point-per-game once again
Giroux finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.
Giroux opened the scoring in the first period before assisting on the first of two goals by defenseman Travis Sanheim. With 32 points through 26 games, Philadelphia's captain is on pace to finish with more points than games played for the fourth time in his career.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Elite in assists again•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Bags trio of helpers in win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Milestone afternoon for slick forward•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Nears 20 points•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: More points than games played•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Helps on first two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...