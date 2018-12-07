Flyers' Claude Giroux: Exceeding point-per-game once again

Giroux finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.

Giroux opened the scoring in the first period before assisting on the first of two goals by defenseman Travis Sanheim. With 32 points through 26 games, Philadelphia's captain is on pace to finish with more points than games played for the fourth time in his career.

