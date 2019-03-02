Flyers' Claude Giroux: Extends point streak to four games
Giroux notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
The Flyers' offense is humming right now and Giroux has been right at the heart of the team's success, piling up two goals and seven points over a four-game point streak. Expect the 31-year-old to stay productive down the stretch as the club tries desperately to claw its way into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
