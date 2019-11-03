Flyers' Claude Giroux: Finally another multi-point game

Giroux scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto.

Both came on the power play. Giroux has had a quiet start to 2019-20 -- this is just his second multi-point game in 13 games. His first came Oct. 16. Giroux is a buy-low target right now, so if he's yours, just hold tight unless you get an appropriate offer. He's too good for this to continue.