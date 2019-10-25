Flyers' Claude Giroux: Finally lights lamp

Giroux scored a goal on his lone shot and was plus-2 in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday. He also won 12 of 15 faceoffs.

Giroux went the first seven games of the season without scoring a goal, but finally got off the schneid Thursday with a deflection a minute into the second period that held up as the game-winner. The 31-year-old has been a consistent point producer throughout his NHL career, including 187 points over the last two seasons, so perhaps this slump-buster will help springboard Giroux's production back to normal levels.