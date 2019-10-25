Flyers' Claude Giroux: Finally lights lamp
Giroux scored a goal on his lone shot and was plus-2 in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday. He also won 12 of 15 faceoffs.
Giroux went the first seven games of the season without scoring a goal, but finally got off the schneid Thursday with a deflection a minute into the second period that held up as the game-winner. The 31-year-old has been a consistent point producer throughout his NHL career, including 187 points over the last two seasons, so perhaps this slump-buster will help springboard Giroux's production back to normal levels.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Dishes pair of assists in loss•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies three shots in opener•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tacks on two helpers•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Scores eighth goal of first period•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Still racking up assists•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Set to play Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.